Dee Richard Holecek (1930-2021)

Dee Richard Holecek, 91, of Russell, Kan. and formerly of Ellsworth, Kan., passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Homestead Assisted Living in Russell.

Richard was born Jan. 19, 1930 in Ellsworth, the son of Joe, Jr. and Bertha Eunice (Mead) Holecek. He grew up in Ellsworth and graduated from Ellsworth High School.

Richard was united in marriage to Mildred Virginia Judy Aug. 19, 1950 in Ellsworth. This union was blessed with five children: Debbie, Douglas, Darin, Dawn and Dan. They made their home in Ellsworth, Holyrood, Lucas and Russell.

Richard was the owner and operator of D’s Inc. He worked in sanitation and was a heavy equipment operator. He helped maintain the county roads in Fairview Township for many years. Earlier in life he was the manager of the Home Lumber yard in Holyrood and Greensburg. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Russell. He enjoyed gardening, wood working, hunting and fishing, attending coffee at the Pines in Ellsworth and driving trucks.

Richard’s surviving family include his wife of 70 years, Virginia of the home; daughters, Debbie Kaupp (Lynn) of Barboursville, W.Va. and Dawn Spiker (Bill) of Suffolk, Va.; sons, Doug Holecek (Roxanne) of St. Marys, Kan. and Darin Holecek (Cindy) of Ellsworth; daughter-in-law, Marsha Bouker of Hays, Kan.; brother, Harold Holecek of Greenboro, N.C.; 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and son, Dan Holecek.

Memorial service is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Condolences can be made at www.parsonsfh.com.