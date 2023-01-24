Donald C. Bush (1928-2023)

Donald C. Bush of Emporia, Kan., went to be with his wife Norma on their 73rd wedding anniversary on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Emporia Place in Emporia. He was 94.

Don was born on Nov. 10, 1928, in Wilson, Kan., the son of Eugen Lester and Elizabeth Borman Bush. He married Norma Jean Weightman on Friday, Jan. 13, 1950. She died on June 10, 2010, in Mackinac Island, Mich.

Surviving family members include daughter Carol Coffman and husband Doug of Emporia; grandsons Sean Otto and wife Amy of Kansas City, Mo., and Aaron Otto and wife Molly of Emporia; step-grandchildren Austin Coffman and Marya Coffman both of Lakewood, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Mark Rabon and Oaks and Opaline Otto.

He is preceded in death by his wife Norma, daughter Liz Bush who passed in 1974, five brothers and four sisters.

Don served in the United States Army and retired as Lt. Colonel in 1972. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Emporia.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Emporia with military honors by Ball-McCalm Post No. 5, American Legion and Lowry-Funston Post No. 1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars. Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. Cremation will follow the service with a private burial at Ft. Riley Post Cemetery in Ft. Riley, Kan.

Memorial contributions to the First Baptist Church can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, KS 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.