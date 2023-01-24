Melvin D. Haverfield Jr. (1950-2022)

Melvin D. Haverfield Jr., 72, passed away Dec. 6, 2022, in Brookville, Kan. He was born on Feb. 17, 1950, in Lyons, Kan., to Melvin Sr. and Bessie (Gustus) Haverfield.

Melvin retired from the Missouri Pacific Railroad. He then was the business owner of Dallas Liquor in Salina, Kan.

He is predeceased in death by his parents and brother, Duane Haverfield. Melvin is survived by his brother, Ricky Haverfield (Deanne) of Salina, Kan. and two nephews, Ryan Haverfield (Destinee) of Lindsborg, Kan. and Michael Haverfield (Melissa) of Smolan, Kan.

A private memorial was held by family.