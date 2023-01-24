Anna Margaret (Nelson) Monroe (1924-2023)

Anna Margaret (Nelson) Monroe, 98, passed away Jan. 12, 2023. She was born Oct. 22, 1924, in a sod house located in Kit Carson, Colo., the daughter of Elmer and Ethel (Blystone) Nelson. Anna was raised during the Dust Bowl in the tiny town of Kanorado, Kan.

She was an army wife and lived in many places, including Seattle, El Paso, Texas, Omaha, Neb., Goodland, Kan., eight years in Germany, two years in Okinawa and settled in Colorado Springs, Colo., for her retirement years.

Anna married John Monroe Jr. before he left for service during WWII and began his military career. After John’s passing in 2004, she lived in Colorado Springs until 2014, when she moved to Ohio to be near her family.

Anna had three children, Ramona of Marysville, Wash., who was born in Colorado Springs, Colo.; son Ronald of Orient, Ohio, who was born in El Paso, Texas; deceased son, Gayland of Los Angeles, who was born in Goodland, Kan.; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Geneseo Cemetery, Geneseo, Kan. She will be interred next to her husband and son. Memorials may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.