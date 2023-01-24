Theodore “Ted” Soukup (1960-2023)

Theodore “Ted” Soukup of Wilson, Kan., passed away on Jan. 6, 2023, at the Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan., at the age of 62. He was born on Sept. 25, 1960, to Elroy and Marilyn (Vanek) Soukup in Ellsworth, Kan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wilson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home in Wilson.

Memorials are suggested to Wilson Fire Department or St. Wenceslaus Cemetery Fund and may be sent to Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 610 24th St., Wilson, KS 67490. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com.