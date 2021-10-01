Elmer G. Behrens (1935-2021)

Elmer G. Behrens, 86, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at his home in Lincoln, Kan. He was born Feb. 18, 1935, in Lincoln, to Frank and Hilda (Choitz) Behrens.

Elmer married Shirley Ann Lyne in Ellsworth on April 23, 1967. He also served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Elmer is survived by his sons, Tim Behrens of Kensington, Kan., Christopher Behrens (Erin) of Lincoln, Frank Behrens of Lincoln, and Andrew Behrens of Lincoln; daughters, Delores Harris (Paul) of Gypsum, Kan. and Betty Behrens of Lincoln; 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; and sister, Melva Achterberg of Salina.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; brothers, Delbert and Virgil; and sister, Norma Kastrup.

Services will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Elmer Behrens Memorial, in care of Hall Chapel, PO Box 37, Lincoln Kan. 67455.

