Tamara Hamilton Estate, Case 2021-PR-000029

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, September 30, 2021)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2021-PR-000029

Tamara Hamilton, a/k/a Tami Hamilton, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on September 22, 2021, a Petition for Issuance of Letters of Administration Under the Kansas Simplified Estates Act was filed in this Court by Dustin L. Ellard, an heir, of Tamara Hamilton, a/k/a Tami Hamilton," deceased.

All creditors of the decedent are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within the latter of four months from the date of the first publication of this notice under K.S.A. 59-2236 and amendments thereto, or if the identity of the creditor is known or reasonably ascertainable, 30 days after actual notice was given as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

Dustin L. Ellard,

Petitioner

Sherman, Hoffman & Hoffman, LC

126 N. Douglas Ave., P.O. Box 83

Ellsworth, KS 67439-0083

(785) 472-3186

Attorneys for Petitioner

3t 10/14