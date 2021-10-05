James William ‘Jim’ Shriner (1933-2021)

James William “Jim” Shriner, 88, of Geneseo, Kan., passed away Oct. 3, 2021 at Salina Regional Health Center. He was born Jan. 20, 1933 in Geneseo, the son of Nelson E. and Mildred J. Moore Shriner.

Jim was a lifelong Geneseo resident. He graduated from Geneseo High School with the class of 1951. Jim was a farmer and rancher. He was an assistant superintendent for Chalmers-Borton Construction of Hutchinson, where he built grain elevators. Jim was also an oil driller, having worked for many oil companies, but primarily Sterling Drilling of Sterling, Kan. He was a master beekeeper of 62 super hives and sold honey out of his home.

Jim was a member of the Geneseo United Methodist Church, president of Geneseo Booster Club, former Mayor of Geneseo, and served as past president of Geneseo Public School Alumni Association.

He enjoyed dancing, traveling, gardening, hunting, fishing, and most of all spending time with his family. On Aug. 29, 1953, Jim was united in marriage with Joyce Lee Wray in Lincoln, Kan. She survives of the home.

He is also survived by his three children, Jamie Lea Shriner Hart and husband Randall of Midwest City, Okla., Jerri Lynn Shriner Phillips of Salina, Kan., and James Wayne Shriner of Geneseo and girlfriend Dianna Lange of Lyons; brother, David Shriner of Moody, Texas, sister, Joyce Ann Mullen of Geneseo; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Doris Mallein, Esther Jarvis, Belva Jean Lightner, Beryl Shriner, and Carol Phelps; two brothers, John Robert Shriner and Jerry Lee Shriner; and son-in-law, David Phillips.

Visitation 2 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present from 5 until 7 p.m.

Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Geneseo United Methodist Church with Pastor Steve Holmes officiating. Burial will follow at the Geneseo Cemetery, Geneseo.

Memorials may be given to the Geneseo United Methodist Church, Geneseo Booster Club, or the Shriner-Moore Family Scholarship Fund in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.