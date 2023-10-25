Esther Muro (1928-2023)

Esther Muro, 95, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 at her home in Kanopolis, Kan. She was born July 22, 1928, in Ellsworth, Kan., to Urbano Perez, Sr. and Emma (Ortiz) Perez. Esther was a lifetime resident of Kanopolis, where she married Refugio Muro on July 19, 1952. She worked as a housekeeper at Ellsworth Memorial Hospital and was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Kanopolis.

Esther is survived by her daughter Yolanda Pruitt, Ellsworth; son Charles Muro, Ellsworth; daughter Angela Hughes, Andover; daughter Rachel Muro (Mark Vopat), Kanopolis; grandchildren Ralph Burrell, Shawn Burrell (Erica), Tammy Zachary, Dana Jones (Paul Heaslet), Shannon Burrell, Jerry Slaight (Stephenie), Brian Slaight, Wendy Hughes-Litzenberger, Chris Hughes, Andrew Hughes and Trey Hughes (Brandi Blaylock); great-grandchildren Sierra, Josh, Danielle (Joel), Tyler, Sarah, Nathaniel, Alicia, James, Elizabeth, Mara (Tevin), Caleb, Holden, Trey, Takota, Khali, Mira and Mason; and great-great-grandchildren Asher, Noah, Nora Katherine and Xhailee. She was preceded in death by her husband Refugio Muro; son Julian Burrell; son-in-laws Tommy Pruitt and Sidney Hughes; and great-grandson Trenton Haley.

Visitation is from 1-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Family will receive visitors from 6-7 p.m. and a Vigil and Rosary Service will begin at 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Kanopolis, with burial following at Kanopolis Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Ignatius Catholic Church, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.