Galen “Yellow Jacket” Keaton (1946-2023)

Galen “Yellow Jacket” Spencer Keaton, age 77, of rural Bonner Springs, Kan., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at his home while surrounded by his loving family. His family is planning a private graveside committal in the Kalida Cemetery near Yates Center, Kan.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association or your local VFW.

Galen was born on March 18, 1946, in Ellsworth, Kan., and was one of four children born to Ivan and Silvey (Spencer) Keaton. He grew up in Geneseo, Kan., and graduated from Geneseo High School in the Class of 1964. He went on to Park College in Parkville, Mo., before being drafted into the U.S. Army, serving two years during the Vietnam Era.

After returning from the Army, he met the love of his life, Ruth Kee, while she was working at the Imperial Café in Lyons, Kan. They were married three months later and enjoyed 54 years together. Galen started truck driving, first by hauling grain, driving for Montgomery Wards, then driving for 40 years with UPS. He was an avid outdoorsman, and loved taking his family on numerous hunting, fishing and camping trips. Galen was also an accomplished craftsman, renovating many of their homes over the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings William Keaton, Nancy Moore and Thomas Keaton.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth Keaton of the home; two daughters, Heather Brannan and husband Bobby of the home and Jenny Lofvenberg and husband Peter of Shawnee, Kan.; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; and one sister-in-law, as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.