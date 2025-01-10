Eugene H. Macek (1924-2024)

Eugene H. Macek, 100, passed away on Dec. 25, 2024. Eugene was born on June 24, 1924, to Edward A. Macek and Ethel M. (Miller) Macek. He married Lucille M. Birzer on Aug. 6, 1953, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in rural Ellinwood, Kan. Lucille preceded him in death on May 22, 1988. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his sister Edna Macek Klema and his brother-in-law John Klema.

Eugene is survived by his two children, Jolene Grothe (Doug), Wichita, Kan., and Melvin Macek (Kathleen), Wilson, Kan. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Ryan Grothe (Tiffany), Knoxville, Tenn.; Aaron Grothe (Melissa), League City, Texas; Michael Macek (Erica), Wilson; and Laura Froese (Matthew), Ellsworth, Kan. Additionally, Eugene leaves behind five great-grandchildren: Autumn, Lillian and Logan Grothe, Sarah Grothe and Maveryck Froese.

Eugene was a lifelong farmer and stockman. He later worked at the Ell-Kan factory as a wire cutter (1968–1973), served as head custodian at Ellsworth Elementary School (1973–1989) and worked as head custodian at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Parish Hall (1993–2015). Eugene was Noble Township clerk for 22 years, served on the Ellsworth Extension Council for two years and was part of the nomination committee for Rolling Hills Electric Cooperative for three years. He also worked as a life insurance agent for American General Life for 16 years and a hail insurance agent for Farmers Mutual Hail Company for an impressive 54 years. Additionally, he sold monuments for Memorial Art since 1995. An active member of the Wilson Lions Club, Eugene served as its president from 1993-1994.

Eugene’s life was deeply-rooted in his faith. A lifelong member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wilson, he actively contributed to the parish in numerous ways. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus from 1943, receiving the Supreme Knight Award in 1953-54 and Knight of the Year in 1998 and 2001. Eugene sang in the church choir, served on the church council from 1993-1999 and chaired the annual Lenten fish fry for four years. His contributions to the church and community earned him the Salina Catholic Diocese Century Farm Award in 2005. He also served as the sexton of the church cemetery beginning in 1993.

Eugene was passionate about preserving family and local history. In May 1982, he and Lucille published The Heritage of the Macek-Kottas-Hey-Miller and Cantwell families, a labor of love that preserved the stories of their ancestry. He meticulously researched the history of Black Wolf and Wilson, delving into events as far back as the Civil War and the Butterfield Trail. His dedication to history earned him an honorary membership with the Ellsworth County Historical Society in 2008 and the title of Historian of the Year in 2016.

Eugene was deeply proud of his Czech heritage and cherished time spent with his family. He lived his entire life in Noble Township, near the land homesteaded by his great-grandfather, Joseph J. Macek, in 1883.

He graduated from South Excelsior Grade School District #46 in 1939, Wilson High School in 1943 and earned agricultural credits at Fort Hays State College that same year.

Eugene will be remembered for his unwavering faith, his devotion to family and his tireless efforts to preserve the history and heritage of his community. His legacy will live on in the stories he told, the traditions he honored and the family he cherished.

Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Family will greet visitors from 5-7 p.m. and a Vigil and Rosary Service will follow at 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wilson, officiated by Father Tony Kulandaijesu, with burial following at Wilson Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Eugene Macek Memorial, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.