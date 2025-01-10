Tamera Louise French (1964-2024)

Tamera Louise French passed away on Dec. 26, 2024, at her home in Wilson, Kan., at the age of 60. She was born on May 3, 1964, to Kevin and Dorothy (Woods) Foran in Hays, Kan.

Tamera’s early years were spent in Kansas, with her later childhood in Illinois. She graduated in 1982 from Tri-Valley High School in Downs, Ill., and went on to attend some college. She worked for State Farm and as an account manager for an insurance company for many years.

Tamera married James Koch on Oct. 4, 1986, and they later divorced. She then married W. Thomas French, who passed away in 2016.

She was a lover of gardening, and was deeply dedicated to her family. She was a devoted mother and cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

Tamera is survived by her son Jacob (Megan) Koch, Wilson; daughter BreeAnn (Nathan) Griffin, Wilson; brother William Foran, Dixon, Ill.; sisters Maura (Donnie) Crittenden, Leroy, Ill., Brenna (Bill) Burris, Bloomington, Ill., and Sarah (Nathan) Masters, Downs, Ill.; and four grandchildren, Alivia Koch, Ella Griffin, Riggins Koch and Lincoln Koch.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Thomas French.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at 2 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wilson. There will be no visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Wenceslaus Church or the Wilson Fire Deptartment and sent to Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, P.O. Box 533, Wilson, KS 67490.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com.