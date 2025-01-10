Sheila Peterman (1948-2024)

Sheila Peterman, 76, of Little River, Kan., passed away Dec. 18, 2024, at Sandstone Heights Nursing Home, Little River. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at Andover Lutheran Church, Windom, Kan., with Pastor Anna Borders officiating. Burial will follow at the Bean Memorial Cemetery, Little River. Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, from 2-7 p.m. at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, Kan., with family present from 5-7 p.m. Memorials may be given to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.