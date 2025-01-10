Ben M. Payton (1924-2024)

Ben M. Payton, 100, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Great Bend, Kan. He was born April 18, 1924, in Ellsworth County, Kan., to Benjamin and Theresa (Borecky) Payton. Ben was a WWII veteran who served in the U.S. Army Air Corps and was a member of the American Legion. He married Dorothy L. Tanton in Ellsworth on July 25, 1948. The couple lived in multiple communities where Ben worked primarily as a utilities superintendent. He retired as the city superintendent for Kingman, Kan. He was a past president of the Kansas League of Municipalities.

Ben is survived by his daughters, Nancy Miller (Leland), Great Bend and Susan Swonger (Brett), Pratt, Kan.; sons Robert Payton (Lara), Mulvane, Kan., and Dale Payton (Carol), Tulsa, Okla.; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and sister Ethel Ritchie, Novi, Mich. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Dorothy; four siblings; and grandson Jeremiah McCutchen.

Graveside service is at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of plants and flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.