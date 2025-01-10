Karen Louise Kerby (1938-2024)

Karen Louise Kerby, 86, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born Dec. 2, 1938, in Virgil, Kan., to Gus and Bernece (Lancaster) Milner. Karen married Richard Kerby in Olathe, Kan., on April 11, 1965. Together, the couple was very active in the Kansas deaf community, founding the National Deaf Campvention at Wilson Lake in 1988. Karen was the former secretary of the Kansas Association of the Deaf and a 2015 inductee into the Kansas School for the Deaf Hall of Fame. Her passion for the deaf community was only outweighed by the joy she received from spending time with her immediate and extended family.

Karen is survived by her husband Richard Kerby, Ellsworth; daughter Penny Wires (Richard), Geneseo; daughter Toni Kerby, Kanopolis; grandchildren Devyn Huggans (Loren) and their children Alayna and Liam, Clay Wires (Kate) and their daughter Rosalie and Jacob Kerby (Cameron) and their daughter Kavyn; and brother Kenneth Milner (Shirley), Olathe. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Roberta Mog and brothers Glenn Milner and Billy Milner.

Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, at Parsons Funeral Home. Family will greet visitors prior to the service from noon until service time.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Kansas School for the Deaf, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.