Evelyn ‘Pat’ Houston (1926-2021)

Evelyn ‘Pat’ Houston, 94, retired medical records technician, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. She was also a preschool teacher, newspaper proofreader and church secretary in several churches. In addition, she sang with the Gospelaires Quartet for 23 years and traveled throughout Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Colorado. She loved her Lord, her family, all children, music, reading and flowers.

She was born in 1926 in Peck, Kan., to Floyd and Cherokee (Kincaid) Patrick. She graduated from Clearwater High School and attended Vennard College in Chicago.

She married L. Fred Houston Aug. 22, 1948, in Peck. He became a United Methodist pastor and, over a 53-year period, they served the following churches in Kansas: Rose Hill, Goddard, Peck, Delphos-Lamar, Talmage-Willowdale-Manchester, Burden, Minneapolis-Ada, Ellsworth-Wilson, Abilene Emmanuel-Industry, Towanda-Benton and as associate pastor at Winfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sons, Patrick Houston and Brian Houston; her brothers, Glenn Patrick and Raudon Patrick; and her sister, Betty Lindley.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Cindy) Houston of Valley Center, Kan.; daughter, Carolyn (Robert) Dohermann of Lemoore, Calif.; daughter-in-law, Christel Houston of Steamboat Springs, Colo.; 10 grandchildren, Amy Houston, Aaron Gaston, Andy (Nicole) Gaston, Alex Gaston, Jessica Houston, Tyler Houston, Melodie (Brandon) Clayton, Andrea (Zechariah) Vislocky, William Dohermann, R.J. Dohermann; and two great-grandchildren, Hank Gaston and Hope Gaston.

Service will be held at a later date. Memorials have been established with the Valley Center First United Methodist Church’s Youth Scholarship Fund and the VCFUMC Children’s Ministries, 560 N. Park Ave., Valley Center, Kan.