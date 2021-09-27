Tamara ‘Tami’ Ann (Ellard) Hamilton (1958-2021)

Tamara ‘Tami’ Ann (Ellard) Hamilton, 62, Ellsworth, Kan. passed away Sept. 12, 2021 at the St. Catherine Hospital, Garden City, Kan.

She was born Oct. 15, 1958 in Ellsworth, Kan. to Curtis ‘Shorty’ M. Ellard and Georgianna Soukup.

Tami graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1976 and had a career serving those in need. Early in her career, she assisted the elderly at the Ellsworth Good Samaritan Society and worked with young men displaced from their homes at the St. Francis Academy. She also worked with the mentally handicapped in McPherson, Kan.

After McPherson, she returned to her hometown of Ellsworth, Kan., and to St. Francis. At St. Francis, she worked with the boys as a staff member helping them follow their daily schedule. She soon moved over to work as a Clinical Records Secretary. During this time she completed a degree in Psychology/Family Counseling. This allowed her to continue to expand her abilities to help the boys at St. Francis. She served as a youth service worker, a primary counselor, and an addictions counselor. As an addictions counselor, she counseled the boys in recovery from substance abuse.

The boys loved her. They appreciated her patience and guidance. They even dubbed her ‘Yoda’ because she was small in stature but wise and powerful.

Tami was also well-loved by the staff. Her energy, smile, and hard work ethic made her a favorite among the team. There was nothing she would not do to help out. Many say her stubborn quality is what made her very good, she never gave up on anyone.

When St. Francis closed their Ellsworth facility in 2011, she decided to stay in Ellsworth. She began working with Counseling, Inc. in both Ellsworth and Lyons, Kan. There she counseled state-appointed individuals on substance abuse rehabilitation before retiring in 2018.

When not working, Tami loved to spend time with family and friends. She also loved to play Bingo. When relaxing at home with her beloved dog Jojo, she liked to watch her favorite shows on the Investigation Discovery channel.

Tami is survived by son, Dustin L. Ellard, Manila, Philippines; stepson, Ryan Hamilton, Pratt, Kan.; and stepdaughter, Aimee Aguilera (Todd), Alden, Kan; sister, Jolana (Ellard) Marsh, Olathe, Kan.; nephew, Mike Marsh (Tina), Overland Park, Kan.; and niece Katie Salome (Matt), Overland Park, Kan.; brother, Curtis Ellard (Rose), Oregon; nephew, Charles Ellard, Oregon.

She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Curtis and Georgianna Ellard, as well as her stepmother Evelyn Joyce Ellard.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be at 12 p.m. (noon) Saturday, Oct. 16, Ellsworth Senior Center, 115 E. N. Main St., Ellsworth, Kan.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Saint Francis Ministries at https://secure.donationpay.org/saintfrancisministries/. Select a gift designation of “Alcohol & Drug Program” and make the donation in memory of Tamara Ann (Ellard) Hamilton.