Miles Bradford Kennedy (1948-2021)

Miles Bradford Kennedy, 73, passed away at his home Sept. 21, 2021 surrounded by his wife, Joann; daughter, Cheryl; and grandson, Cole. He was born March 22, 1948 in Hartford, Conn. to Donald and Matilda Kennedy.

While attending college, Miles chose to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps. After basic training, he was placed in the 1st Marine division post “sea duty.” After only three weeks, he was sent to Vietnam where he served in-country 1967-1970. He was overseas for so long because he was captured as a POW.

After travelling the country for several years, Miles enrolled in the VA for healthcare. While attending a Christmas program through the VA, he met his wife, Joann in 1991.

Miles enjoyed hunting and fishing. A highlight event he attended every year since 1991 was a veterans’ reunion in El Dorado, Kan.

He was an active member of American Legion and VFW and was a past commander of both local posts. Miles loved helping other veterans despite his declining health.

Miles is survived by his wife, Joann; daughter, Cheryl Kennedy; and grandson, Cole.

