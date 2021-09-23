Kathleen (Lawrence) Prochaska (1934-2021)

Kathleen (Lawrence) Prochaska, 87, of Topeka, passed away peacefully Sept. 22, 2021 at Lexington Park.

She was born June 17, 1934 in Pensacola, Fla. the daughter of Sidney Jack and Mary Kathleen Lawrence. She was a graduate of the Convent of Mary Immaculate High School in Key West, Fla. Kathleen received her Bachelors Degree in History and Government from Trinity College in Washington, D.C. She was a homemaker and also owned and operated a Bridal Consultant business.

Kathleen enjoyed traveling, reading, floral arranging, and entertaining friends and family. She was a member of the St. Francis Auxiliary, Newcomers, Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, and the League of Women Voters. Kathleen loved the water and enjoyed being near a pool or the ocean.

Kathleen married George Prochaska June 23, 1956 in Washington, D.C. They enjoyed traveling and going on cruises. They traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad. He predeceased her Oct. 20, 2020.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Paul DeLay in 2018, and a daughter-in-law Jan Knudsen in 2020.

Survivors include a son, Mark Prochaska of Overland Park, Kan.; three daughters, Anne Landgraf and her husband Kendall of Garden City, Kan., Mona Packer and her husband Ron of Liberty, Mo., Jean DeLay of Topeka, Kan.; four grandchildren, Krystina Ehrlich and her husband Josh of St. Louis, Mo., Keldon Landgraf of Garden City, Kan., Emily Packer and Holly Packer both of Liberty, Mo.; one great-grandchild Hazel Ehrlich; one brother, Charles Lawrence of Kapaa, Hawaii as well as a loving extended family.

Kathleen will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, with a rosary prayed at 5 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. at the Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery in Ellsworth, Kan.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kan. 66603.

Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.