Frances Elizabeth Stephenson (1929-2021)

Frances Elizabeth Stephenson died of pneumonia Feb. 17, 2021, in Dallas, Texas. She was 91 years old.

Frannie was born Nov. 5, 1929, in Ellsworth, Kan., to Tillie and Jack Hardy.

Her childhood was spent in Holyrood, Kan. where she created many life-long friends, enjoyed starring in school plays and learned how to knit to support WWII efforts, a passion that continued throughout her life.

Frannie loved raising her children in College Hill and opening her door to friends and neighbors. She enjoyed travel to Maine, the Oregon Coast and especially Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

She is predeceased by her husband Major Alfred Branham USMC, who died in 1956; her husband Everett ‘Steve’ Stephenson who died in 2017; and her brother Allan “Jack” Hardy.

She is survived by her children, Brent (Deny) Branham, Dallas, Scott Branham, Santa Cruz, Calif., Sarah Coleman, Irvine, Calif., and Martha (Roger) Fitzsimon, Portland, Ore.; grandchildren, Tom, Caroline, Patrick, Jack, Sarah, Will; and great-grandchildren, Addison, Tyler and Eli.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and in memory of Frannie, donations may be made to the Wichita Public Library Foundation, 711 W. 2nd, Wichita, Kan. 67203, supportwichitalibraries.org.