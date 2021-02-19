Gilbert J. Smischny (1955-2021)

Gilbert J. Smischny, 65, passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Ellsworth. He was born June 30, 1955 in Ellsworth to Gilbert G. and Elizabeth (Schultz) Smischny.

Gilbert retired from the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Ellsworth American Legion Post 174. He was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ellsworth. Gilbert was one of the first welders in the Ellsworth High School FFA and continued that passion as a welder in the Navy. He loved being on the farm in Ellsworth County, was proud of his Navy service, and was a proud Democrat who loved political discussion.

Gilbert is survived by his daughter, Sarah Crampton of Seattle, Wash.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at the First Presbyterian Church, Ellsworth with inurnment following in Ellsworth Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church or Ellsworth American Legion Post 174, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

