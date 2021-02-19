Tom ‘Tommy’ Pickett Jr. (1955-2021)

Tom (Tommy) Pickett Jr., 65 of Kanopolis, Kan., passed away Feb. 18, 2021 after losing his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family.

He was born July 3, 1955 at Asbury Hospital in Salina, Kan. to Thomas Pickett Sr. and Beatrice (Turner) Pickett. He married Linda (Cranston) Pickett July 19, 1975 at the United Methodist Church in Ellsworth, Kan.

Tom drove for White’s Construction since high school. He was employed with White’s until he was not able to drive anymore. Some knew him as ‘White Lighting’.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Betty; his older sister, Stephanie (Pickett) Andreason; and his baby sister, Geraldine (Pickett) Maddox.

He was a proud father of three beloved daughters, Tammy Pickett of Salina, Kan., Amy Pickett (Pat Hubnik) of Salina, Kan., and Kristy Pickett-Foster (Nathan Foster) of Salina, Kan.

He is also survived by his wife, Linda; five grandchildren, Trenton, Kiley, Kelsi, Jacob, and Katelyn; and sister Ola Nulik (Steve Nulik), Burden, Kan.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to his family home at PO Box 182 Kanopolis, Kan. 67454.

Baker Funeral Home, Wichita, was in charge of arrangements.