Jimmy Edward Florian (1957-2021)

Jimmy Edward Florian passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at the Wilson Care and Rehabilitation Center in Wilson, Kan. at the age of 63. Jimmy was born to Charles and Vera (Warner) Florian April 18, 1957 in Moundridge, Kan.

Jimmy held several jobs in his early life including CNA at the Wilson Nursing Home, Wilson Police Chief and EMT, and Ellsworth Hospital Central Supply Manager.

He attended Fort Hays State College and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in social work and then took a position at the Department of Aging as a Social Worker in Salina, Kan. After his retirement he worked part-time for Kenny Meitler as a clerk at the Sylvan Auction House.

Later in life he had a debilitating fall that resulted in his moving into the Wilson Nursing Home in July of 2015. While in the nursing home he stayed busy with his faith and studies and earned a Masters of Divinity in 2020. He was a faith-filled man that loved to sing; he had the most beautiful baritone voice and sang at many funerals and for church services. Jim loved spending time talking with others and researching family ancestry.

Left to cherish Jim’s memory are his siblings, Barbara (Gary) Scheuermann of Wilson, Jerry (Virginia) Florian of Wilson, Debbie (Terry) Whitmer of Wilson, and Jeff (Kim) Florian of Russell, Kan.; 16 nieces and nephews; 23 great-nieces and nephews; and five great-great-nieces and nephews.

He joins in heaven his parents, Charles and Eloise Florian; ex-wife, Jaunita Perez; nephews, David and Maxwell Florian, Garry Endsley, and Michael and Danny Whitmer.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at the funeral home with a Vigil Service and Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7 p.m. Family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wilson. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Memorials have been suggested to the Jimmy Florian Memorial Fund to help with funeral expenses and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, PO Box 533, Wilson, Kan. 67490.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com