Mary Catherine Herzog (1935-2021)

Mary Catherine Herzog, 85, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born March 25, 1935 in Osage City, Kan. to David and Elizabeth (Gasser) King.

Mary retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone in Topeka, KS. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Ellsworth. She was married to William Herzog. They were later divorced.

Mary is survived by her sons, Gregory Herzog (Kurth Dohmann) of Houston, Texas, Gary Herzog (Peggy) of Northlake, Texas, and Mark Herzog (Tracy) of Ellsworth; grandchildren, Lindsey O’Connor (Nolan) of Argyle, Texas, Emma Herzog of Austin, Texas, Alec Herzog (Karen) of Austin, and Eli Herzog (Stephanie) of Mesa, Ariz., Kelsea Betzen (Brad) of Augusta, Kan., Jordan Herzog (Macy Daines) of Wichita, Rachel Herzog of Wichita, Isaac Herzog of Ellsworth, and Gabrielle Herzog of Ellsworth; six great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Griffin of Independence, Mo.; and sisters-in-law, Wanda “Skip” King of Lee’s Summit, Mo. and Wanda King of Osage City, Kan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Nathan Herzog; and brothers, David and Eddie King.

A celebration of life service will take place in the spring.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Nathan Herzog Scholarship Fund, First Presbyterian Church, or Ellsworth Senior Center, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

