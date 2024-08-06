Gary Lee Rick (1951-2024)

Gary Lee Rick, 73, Kanopolis, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Ellsworth. He was born Jan. 28, 1951, in Lyons, Kan., to Carl John and Edna Viola (Conley) Rick. Gary married Aileen Poutre on Oct. 2, 1971, in Claflin, Kan. He worked as a forklift operator at Acme Brick then Post Rock Rural Water District before retiring.

Gary is survived by his wife, Aileen Rick, Kanopolis, and daughter Terisa Rick, Berryton, Kan. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dennis Rick.

Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, at Parsons Funeral Home, with family present from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, at Parsons Funeral Home, with burial following in the Kanopolis Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth County Cancer Fund c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.