Larry L. Criswell (1939-2024)

Larry L. Criswell, 84, passed away Monday, July 29, 2024, in Wichita, Kan. Larry was born the youngest of eight children on Aug. 1, 1939, to James Oscar and Cora (Boren) Criswell in Selden, Kan. He graduated from Wilson High School in 1959. He married Geraldine (Gerry) A. (Anschutz) in 1961 in Wilson, Kan.

Larry is survived by his wife Gerry of Wichita, Kan.; sons David (Kim), Wilson, and Daniel (Hollie), Graham, Texas; daughter Amy (Dr. Mark) Hilger, Wichita; grandchildren Anna (Dean) Masters, Burlington, Kan., John Criswell, Cimmaron, Kan., Cara Criswell, Hays, Kan., Leah Criswell, Wilson, Alex Criswell, Lincoln, Neb., Jill (Andrew) Jonas, Kansas City, Mo., Emalie (Michael) Lindsey, Nashville, Tenn., Rachel Criswell, Wichita, Jace Hilger, Wichita, Tatum Hilger, Topeka, Kan., and Cade Hilger, Wichita; and great-grandchildren Beau Jonas, Bennett Jonas, Lucille Lindsey, Hudson Lindsey and Spencer Masters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Ethel Coppenhaver, Vera Armstrong and Doris Davis and brothers John, Darrel, Norman and Norval Criswell.

During his working years, Larry acquired the rank of sergeant in the U.S. Army, was a patrolman and detective on the Salina Police Department and worked many years as an insurance adjuster, manager for Graham Brothers’ Entertainment and as a partner in several businesses.

Larry was a good athlete and enjoyed many sports, especially basketball and golf. While in the U.S. Army, he played basketball on an Army team that scrimmaged with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also coached youth basketball and baseball teams. Larry was a skilled card player, especially pinochle and pitch, which he learned at a young age from his mom.

Larry was interested in people and was a good listener with a good memory. He and Gerry, his siblings and their spouses built and nurtured a large and close-knit family. He enjoyed telling stories, cherished his family and friends and was loved and adored by many.

A funeral service will be held on Aug. 9, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway, Wichita, followed by lunch at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church.

A graveside service will be held at the Wilson City Cemetery on Aug. 10, 2024, at 1:30 p.m., followed by refreshments at the Wilson Methodist Ed Building.

Memorials may be made to Wilson Pride, Inc. c/o Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, P.O. Box 533, Wilson, KS, 67490. Wilson Pride, Inc., was established in 2008 and spearheaded the construction of Wilson’s Pride Park (splash park) among other important community initiatives.