Jason Lee Tripp (1978-2023)

Jason Lee Tripp, 44, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 13, 2023, sitting in his favorite chair. He was born on Aug. 21, 1978, in Ellsworth, Kan., to Bobbie Tripp.

Jason was a devoted husband, loving father, a cherished friend to many, and above all a die-hard Chiefs fan. He will be remembered for his kind heart, infectious laughter and unwavering loyalty.

Jason worked as a supervisor for HPSI. He had a love and passion for trucks and dune buggies. He could often be found driving his truck “plum crazy” through many mud runs leaving behind a nostalgic grape smell. Throughout his life, Jason made a significant impact on those around him. He was deeply committed and devoted to his family and friends. As a semi national mud run champion, Jason took home many trophies and awards leaving his wife Bekah to find enough shelf space for all the hardware. His unwavering dedication to help others inspired all who knew him.

Jason is survived by his beloved wife Bekah Tripp; his children Brendan, Mykel and Isabelle; mother Bobbie Tripp; siblings Greg Tripp (Lindsey) and Sarah Arensman; and uncle Bond Tripp.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Bonnie Tripp.

A visitation will take place 6-7 p.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Family will receive friends at that time.

A graveside memorial service will be held for family and close friends at 11 a.m., May 24, 2023, at the Kanopolis Cemetery. Attendees are encouraged to dress comfortably and bring a chair.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Jason Tripp Memorial Fund or the Ellsworth County Kids Wrestling Club, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

Jason’s kind spirit, infectious smile, and unwavering generosity will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. May he rest in peace.

