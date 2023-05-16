Gerald Otto Peterman (1937-2023)

Gerald Otto Peterman, 86, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, in Salina, Kan. He was born Jan. 28, 1937, in Ellsworth County, Kan., to Otto F. and Etta C. (Sternberg) Peterman. Gerald proudly served his country in the United States Army.

He married Arnette K. Thomas in Ellsworth on June 7, 1964. After his military service, Gerald attended college and earned a degree in finance. He worked for many years in the accounting industry, primarily for Gamble Robinson Produce Distribution in Salina and Ellsworth. He was confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of rural Ellsworth and was a current member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Ellsworth.

Gerald is survived by his sister Elaine Peterman of Cupertino, Calif., and brother Keith Peterman of Freemont, Calif., along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Arnette Peterman and brother Donald Allen Peterman.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ellsworth.

Memorial contributions can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, or Salina Animal Services, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.