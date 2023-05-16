Marge McKittrick (1928-2023)

After a brief illness, Margaret Rozella Klema McKittrick, 94, of Manhattan, Kan., died on March 15, 2023, at Bramlage House in Manhattan, Kan., surrounded by family members. Marge, as she was known, was born April 19, 1928, in Wilson, Kan., the daughter of James and Hattie Weinhold Klema.

Marge graduated from Wilson High School in the class of 1946. After graduation, she attended Kansas State University and taught vocational home economics for a year in Beverly, three years in Plainville and a year at Hays Junior High in Hays.

On June 17, 1954, she married Richard Leland McKittrick in Wilson, Kan., whom she had known since first grade. She returned to KSU to work on her master’s degree in early child development. The union was blessed with three children, Richard James McKittrick of Mission Hills, Sandra McKittrick Blamey of Maui and Kathryn McKittrick Wichmann of Manhattan.

Marge is survived by her three children, their spouses Bev McKittrick, Jim Blamey, Tony Wichmann, nine grand-children and their spouses.

Marge was den mother for Cub Scouts and leader for Brownies and Girl Scouts. She also worked on the KSU campus for many years with enrollment of new and returning students. After raising the three children, she was a substitute teacher for USD 383. Marge was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church for many years, later transferring to First Lutheran Church, Lions Club, Delta Zeta, KNEA, AAUW, Stardusters, Creative Cooking, Manhattan-Area Retired Teachers and Kansas State Alumni Association.

Marge enjoyed her grandchildren, sewing, fishing and Kansas State sports. She was active with other retired friends, and in early retirement, enjoyed square dancing, gardening and traveling. With her husband, Richard, retiring from USD 383 in 1992, they traveled extensively in Europe, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Bahamas, the British Virgin Islands and all 50 states.

Marge was preceded in death by her husband, parents and three brothers, Dell, Gerald and Samuel.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.

Cremation is planned with memorial service to be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan, Kan., with Reverend Stephen Haverlah officiating. Private inurnment will be later in the Wilson City Cemetery, Wilson, Kan.

