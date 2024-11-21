John Robert Kubick (1993-2024)

John Robert Kubick, 31, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Monument, Colo. He was born May 30, 1993, in Salina, Kan., to Robert and Patricia (Kepka) Kubick. John was a graduate of Ellsworth High School in the class of 2011. He earned specialty degrees in construction and masonry from North Central Kansas Technical College and cabinetry and construction management degrees from Pittsburg State University.

John is survived by his mother Patti Kubick, Ellsworth; partner Meghan VanZyl, Monument; brother Jake Kubick (Dr. Callie), Ellsworth; brother Clint Donley (Heather), Ellsworth; sister Jenny Jasper (Charlie), Garnett, Kan.; nieces and nephews Michala, Will, Jodi and Kit Donley and Rayna, Talon and Rigin Jasper; and maternal grandmother Pat Kubick, Kanopolis, Kan. He was preceded in death by his father Robert; paternal grandfather Lester Dale Kubick; and maternal grandparents Richard and Marion Kepka.

A celebration gathering will take place from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in the Friendship Hall of Ellsworth First Presbyterian Church. Visitors are welcome to come and go. A private inurnment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the John Kubick Memorial Woodworking Fund, a fund designated to benefit woodworking students at Ellsworth High School, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.