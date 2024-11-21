Marsha F. Paull (1937-2024)

Marsha F. Paull, 87, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born June 26, 1937, in Ellsworth to Cleo and Jessie (Johnson) Rathbun. Marsha was a graduate of Ellsworth High School and earned a teaching degree from Emporia State University. Soon after, she moved to Catalina Island, Calif., where she spent most of her life, just recently moving back to Ellsworth. She was a member of Ellsworth P.E.O. and Ellsworth First Presbyterian Church.

Marsha is survived by her son Sam Paull (Karen), Kanopolis, Kan.; daughter Valerie Hoskin (Ron), Punta de Mita, Mexico; grandchildren Darci Paull, Andrew Paull (Lacy), Gabriel Paull (Olivia), Lyle Hoskin (Anne) and Ryan Hoskin (Meredith); seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Betty Rathbun, Ellsworth; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Ronnie Rathbun.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with family present from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at Ellsworth First Presbyterian Church with burial following at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ellsworth First Presbyterian Church or Ellsworth P.E.O. c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.