Joyce Ann Patterson (1932-2024)

Joyce Ann Patterson, 91, of Marysville, Kan., passed away on Aug. 17, 2024, at Blue Valley Health and Rehabilitation, Blue Rapids.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Marysville. A private family burial will be held in Ellsworth.

Joyce was born Aug. 19, 1932, at Ellsworth County Hospital to Clayton and Amalia (Brenner) Sommers. She graduated from Ellsworth High School and Park College (University) in Parkville, Mo. She then entered into the medical program at Research Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., where she became a registered medical technologist with the American Society of Clinical Pathologists. Joyce worked in medical laboratories at the University of Iowa, Warrensburg, Mo., and Ellsworth.

She married Frank Patterson and they had two children. They later divorced.

Joyce was an active member of Holy Apostles Episcopal Church, Ellsworth, then St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Marysville. She volunteered and led an exercise class for seniors after she retired. She enjoyed reading, playing bridge and tending her garden.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura, and brother, Robert Sommers.

Survivors include her daughter Audrey (Joe) Pilsl, Marysville, and four grandchildren, Clayton, Carolyn, Brenner and Michael.

Memorials have been established to benefit St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 10th & Alston, Marysville, and J.H. Robbins Memorial Library, 219 N. Lincoln Ave., Ellsworth. Contributions may be sent in care of

Kinsley Mortuary, P.O. Box 147, Marysville, KS 66508.