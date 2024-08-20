Linda Kay Davis (1954-2024)

Linda Kay Davis, 70, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Wichita, Kan. She was born on Aug. 8, 1954, in Washington, Mo., to Edward and Doris (Dysart) Kuhlmann. She graduated from Washington High School in 1972, and moved to Ellsworth, Kan., in 1973 to work for her aunt, Mary Lou Lockhart, at the Elkhorn Diner. On July 29, 1978, she married Scott Davis and they enjoyed 46 years together. The two met through her father-in-law, former trooper Vernon Davis, who was a frequent patron of the diner. She later worked for 32 years at the Ellsworth Farm Service Agency as a program technician.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Edward Kuhlmann Jr.; sister Janet Wilson; and brother-in-law Dennis Wilson.

She is survived by her husband Scott; four daughters, Keri Murphy (Jonathan), Tamuning, Guam; Stacey Davis, Salina, Kan.; Jennifer Davis, Independence, Mo.; and Tiffany Keegan (Joe), Shawnee, Kan.; grandchildren Megan, Autumn, Alanna and Caleb Murphy and Micah, Tristan, Graham and Eowyn Keegan; brother Dave Kuhlmann (Sue), Washington, Mo.; sister Shirley Crouse, Wichita; and sister-in-law Rhonda Kuhlmann.

She loved serving others, and since moving to Ellsworth in 1973, was involved in the Ellsworth Methodist Church, Vacation Bible School, Girl Scouts, Kids of the Kingdom and wherever need arose.

A visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. The family will be present to greet visitors.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Ellsworth Methodist Church. Inurnment will occur at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ellsworth Methodist Church c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.