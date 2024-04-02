Kathryn Marie “Kay” Bailey (1954-2024)

Kathryn Marie “Kay” Bailey, 70, passed away Monday, March 4, 2024, in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born Feb. 6, 1954, in Ellinwood, Kan., to John and Loretta (Achatz) Kaiser. Kay married David Bailey on Aug. 2, 1974, in Ellsworth.

Kay is survived by her husband David, Ellsworth; sons Mitchell Bailey, Shawnee, Kan., and Gabriel Bailey (Jenny), Lawrence, Kan.; grandchildren Quinn, Keira and Elias Bailey and Emery, Oliver and Thomas Bailey; and sister Ann Kaiser, Nashville, Tenn. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother James Kaiser.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ellsworth Area Arts Council, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.