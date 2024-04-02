Carol Ann Tanton (1938-2024)

Carol Ann Tanton, 85, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of love, wisdom and cherished memories.

She was born April 10, 1938, to James and Elsie (Belt) Urbanek in rural Ellsworth. Carol had five siblings: Betty Koerner, Marilyn Gardinier, Norma Johannes, Donald Urbanek and Dale Urbanek.

On Sept. 2, 1962, Carol was united in marriage to Max Edward Tanton in Ellsworth. She was a devoted mother to Connie Falk (Alan), Ellsworth; Jean Soukup (Nick Paschal), Junction City; and Susan Dittman (Keith), Ellsworth; and a loving grandmother to Olivia Stevenson (Trent), Natalie Soukup, Stephanie Soukup (Trevor LaBarge), Heather Chiddix, Tara Dittman (Derek Williams), Kyhla Grant (Kyle), Josh Dittman (Danielle) and Mallory Dittman (Austin Pittman); and great-grandmother (Mimi the Great) to Abel, Oakley, Charlie, Everly, Tatum, Benny, Austin, Carter, Chloe, Kamden, Haden, Skylyn, Sylas, Grayson, Bennett and Jackson; and great-great grandmother to Waylon.

Family was everything to Carol. She very much enjoyed family gatherings and time spent with friends on her front porch. Carol worked for 20 years as an Ellsworth County dispatcher and then retired in 1998. After that, she enjoyed hobbies of gardening, glass etching, and restoring antique cars with Max.

Carol was preceded in death by both of her parents, husband Max, sister Betty Koerner and brothers Donnie and Dale Urbanek.

Carol’s presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Though she may no longer walk among us, her spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of those she touched.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with family present from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2024, at Ellsworth Methodist Church, with burial following at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth County Cancer Fund, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.