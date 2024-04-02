Rene R. Pennington (1938-2024)

Rene R. Pennington, 85, passed away March 11, 2024, in Ellsworth, Kan. He was born Nov. 18, 1938, to Orville E. and Josephine (Salazar) Pennington in Liberal, Kan. He married Edith Schwerdtfeger in Liberal on June 16, 1962.

For many years, he owned Mobile Home Specialist in Garden City. In his later years, he and Edith moved to Ellsworth where he worked at the Pines Apartments, Ellsworth, and for 5 years, he and Edith were camp hosts at Venango campground at Kanopolis Lake.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, rural Ellsworth, and he served his country in the U.S. Navy. Rene was also an artist. His artwork could be seen in various places around Ellsworth.

Rene is survived by his wife Edith Pennington, Ellsworth; daughter Joanna Lago (Tony), Ellsworth; grandsons Ryan Johnston,Ellsworth, and Kevin Johnston (Susannah), Wichita; great-grandchildren Johnathan Poirier and Madalynn Johnston; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Lance, Gary and Carlos Pennington; and grandmother Byrdie Franklin.

Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m., Monday, March 18, 2024, at Parsons Funeral Home, with family present from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Parsons Funeral Home, with burial following in the Ellsworth Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.