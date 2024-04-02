Lenette Lucille Moyer Kottas (1938-2024)

Lenette Lucille Moyer Kottas, 85, of Harper, Kan., passed away Sunday, March 24, 2024. Lenette was born June 19, 1938, in Ellsworth, Kan., to Harrison and Frieda Moyer, one of four siblings. She graduated from Ellsworth High School and completed some college. Lenette married the love of her life, Lawrence Kottas, on Dec. 1, 1956. She became a mother of two daughters and one son.

Lenette worked for the Ellsworth County Clerk’s office for 10 years, then worked for DewEze (Harper Industries) as a receptionist for 20-plus years. She made lifelong friends through work and community events, the Catholic Church and the Wichita As (Model A Club), while touching everyone she met with her caring spirit. She touched and changed the lives of everyone that she met.

Lawrence and Lenette moved to McCrite Retirement Community, Topeka, in 2019 to be closer to their children. She later moved to Cedarhurst, Topeka, in January 2024. She loved and enjoyed quilting, camping/fishing outings, playing bridge, Model A trips and spending time with friends, family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid volunteer in the Catholic church and church fundraising activities

Survivors include her daughter Eileen Caspers and husband Glenn, Topeka, Kan.; son Wesley Kottas and wife Sue, Olathe, Kan.; three grandchildren Kendra Ikenberry, Grant Halderman and Jeremy Eaton; and great-grandchildren Cullen, Raylan and Ethan Ikenberry, Mason Blanton, Jaedon Musgrove and Misha Eaton. She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence, her parents, her daughter Carola Halderman and granddaughter Letitia Raney.

A Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Harper, and the funeral service will be Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. A graveside service will be held in Ellsworth at Ellsworth

Memorial Cemetery Friday, April 5, at approximately 2:30 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the Rosary and funeral, and 30 minutes prior to the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, P.O. Box 218, Harper, KS 67058, or at https://30431.sites.ecatholic.com/.