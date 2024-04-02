Brian M. Pancake (1958-2024)

Brian M. Pancake, 65, of Salina, Kan., passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2024, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on Oct. 8, 1958, in Salina, to Gerald and Albina (Zvolanek) Pancake.

Brian worked for many years for Systems 4, R&R Plumbing and Heating and Pavers Construction. He enjoyed being outside and spent his later years farming and caring for the Zvolanek family homestead in

Ellsworth County. He was a proud gardener and loved sharing his bounty. He was the pitcher for the House of Sight and Sound softball team for 20 years. Brian had a gruff exterior, but a soft interior. He had a huge heart and was always willing to help a friend or relative in need.

Survivors include his sister Diane Pancake; brother Richard Pancake; cousins and second cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, with family present from 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Ryan Mortuary, followed by burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Enterprise, Kan.

Memorials may be made to Salina Animal Services or Tammy Walker Cancer Center, care of Ryan Mortuary.