Burl E. Brooks (1944-2024)

Burl E. Brooks, 79, of Girard, Kan., died at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in the Girard Medical Center, Girard.

Burl was born Dec. 4, 1944, in Pritchett, Colo., a son of George and Arthenia (Hardy) Brooks. While growing up, the family lived in various cities and Burl graduated from Quinter High School, Quinter, Kan.

He married Diana R. Wanek on June 5, 1965, in Wilson, Kan. She survives, of the home.

Burl worked in construction and oil field construction before retiring to Girard in 2012 to be near his family. He worked for Michael Farms in McCune, Kan., as a truck driver.

Burl was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Girard, and he enjoyed his family, having coffee with his friends at Buck’s Convenient Store in Girard, woodworking and working in his garage, making bird feeders for his yard, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas State Wildcats.

Burl was a volunteer for Girard Medical Center Auxiliary and he enjoyed Thursday morning Bible study at the Hiway Inn, Girard. Those who knew Burl said he was the nicest and sweetest person you could ever meet.

In addition to his wife, Diana, of the home, survivors include daughter Karma Michael (husband Jim), McCune; sons Robert Brooks (wife Shelly), Crystal Springs, Miss., and Richard Brooks (wife Amy) Wimauma, Fla.; grandchildren Aaron Brooks, Layne Brooks (wife Savannah), Morgan Michael, Hope Brooks and Taylor Michael; great-grandson James Ray Brooks; and sisters Loretta Shelden, Pritchett and Frances Dixon, Phillipsburg, Kan.

Burl was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers George R. Brooks, Jr. and Dwain Brooks.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Girard, Pastor Michael Hofmann officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, Girard, where friends may call after 2 p.m. Monday.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Wilson Cemetery in Wilson, Kan.

Memorials are suggested to the Girard Medical Center Auxiliary and Trinity Lutheran Church, and may be left at the service or the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, 518 W. St. John, Box 258, Girard, KS 66743.