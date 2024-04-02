Reta Gaynell Brouillette (1948-2024)

Reta Gaynell Brouillette passed away peacefully on March 25, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on Aug. 5, 1948, to George and Mildred Egbert in Dodge City, Kan.

Reta obtained her teaching degree from Fort Hays State University. She was a passionate golfer, spending many hours on the golf course, often returning after that “come again” shot or hopeful for a second hole in one.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Garey Brouillette. They recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. Reta was a loving mother to her son Shad Brouillette (Gerri), Shawnee, Kan., and daughter Carey Brouillette Hipp (Scott), Ellsworth, Kan. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Lizzy Hipp, Ben Hipp and Andrew Hipp, who all brought her much pride and joy. She could be found supporting them at many activities across the state of Kansas.

She is survived by her brother Rex Egbert; aunt Virginia Greenspun (Michael); sisters-in-law Robin Brouillette, Dawn Brouillette Carla Brouillette and Sally Brouillette; nieces and nephews Bradley Egbert and Ashley Heil, Aubre Thompkins, Christopher Carleton, Sacheen Lelli, Arianna Brouillette Spraker, Shaun Durkan, Rubye Fangmeier and Dylan Fangmeier; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

A come-and-go celebration of life service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2024, from 1-3 p.m. MST at Koons-Russell Funeral Home, Goodland, Kan. Private inurnment will be held at a later time in the Goodland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Goodland Regional Medical Center Auxiliary and may be left at the services or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Ave., Goodland, KS 67735.

