Kenneth J. “Kenny” Soukup (1947-2023)

Kenneth J. “Kenny” Soukup passed away on Oct. 22,2023, at his home in Wilson, Kan., at the age of 76. He was born on April 25, 1947, to Adolph and Helen (Podlena) Soukup in Ellsworth, Kan. He was married on May 7, 1971, to Judith Pasek. They were blessed with four children, Kim, Kyle, Kenetta, and Kory.

Kenny grew up in Wilson and was president of his graduating class of 1965 at Wilson High School. He served in Vietnam for three years. He worked for the oil field in his early years, at Lucas Hay Plant and the Sylvan Sale Barn for many years. Kenny was known as the town’s unofficial “Marshall,” as he would be seen driving his green Lincoln around town every day. He loved watching Jeopardy, eating biscuits and gravy and taking naps. He was proud of his country and was a friend to everyone.

Kenny is survived by his wife Judith Soukup of the home, Wilson; daughters Kim (Herbie) Shumaker, Russell, Kan., and Kenetta Soukup, Norton, Kan.; brother Matty (Darlene) Soukup, Salina, Kan.; five grandchildren, Chelsi (Mark) Muleski, Ashly and Tyler McReynolds and Herbie and Klaudia Shumaker; and three great-grandchildren, Temperance and Rylee McReynolds and Henry Muleski.

Kenny is preceded in death by his parents; sons Kordele “Kory” Soukup and Kyle Soukup; brother Kerry Soukup; and sister Kayleen Bacon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. with a Rosary service at 9 a.m. at the funeral home in Wilson.

There will be no public visitation.

Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Post #262, Wilson, and may be sent to Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 610 24th St., Wilson, KS 67490.

