Paul G. Wagner (1936-2023)

Paul G. Wagner, 87, passed away Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Ellsworth. He was born Aug. 23, 1936, in Hastings, Neb., to Fred and Rose (Essinger) Wagner.

After graduating college, Paul served in the U.S. Army before going to work for JCPenney, where he retired as the district operations manager. He married Beth Rush in Olathe, Kan., on June 1, 1996. A longtime resident of Ellsworth, Paul was a member of the Ellsworth American Legion, Kiwanis, J.H. Robbins Memorial Library board and Ellsworth County Historical Society board. He was also a member of the Ellsworth First Presbyterian Church, where he served on the board of elders.

Paul is survived by his wife Beth, Ellsworth; son Andy Wagner, Oklahoma; daughter Erin Smith, Wichita and her children Emmerae and great-grandson Coen on the way, Shianne, Dawsone and John; daughter Terrah Martin and husband Cliff and their children Roselyn, Samuel, Rayce and Sawyer; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and two brothers.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Family will greet friends from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at Roseland Cemetery, Roseland, Neb.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ellsworth First Presbyterian Church c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.