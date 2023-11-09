Linda Jean Mowery-Denning (1949-2023)

Linda Jean Mowery-Denning, 74, of Salina, Kan., passed away Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

Linda was born April 8, 1949, in Kansas City, Mo. She was raised by her parents, Ralph S. Mowery and Veora Mowery in Bluffton, Ind. She married Peter Alan Denning of Salina on Sept. 4, 1982.

Linda graduated from Ball State University and eventually made her way to Salina in the 1970s where she began her journalism career with the Salina Journal. She was with the Salina Journal for 26 years before she left to begin the Ellsworth County Independent, now the Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter. She semi-retired in 2022, but she continued to write and report for the newspaper as well as her start-up magazine, The Magazine, a publication focused on Saline County and North Central Kansas.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband Peter; her loving parents and in-laws Art and Winnie Denning; and her brother-in-law Jim Carrigan. She is survived by her two children, Matthew Denning, Salina and Allyn “Allie” Denning, Lawrence. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters-in law, Diane Carrigan, Salina; Russ and Renee Denning, Overland Park; David and Ginger Denning, Manhattan; and her many nieces and nephews.

A longer tribute to Linda and her life will be published soon.

Per her wishes, cremation was chosen. The family will hold a visitation on Thursday, Nov. 9, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, from 4-8 p.m. Family will be present from 6-8 p.m. A reception will be held Friday, Nov. 10, at Barolo Grille from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service at Ryan Mortuary at 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Salina.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda’s name to the Kansas Newspaper Foundation at https://givebutter.com/knflindadenning or they can be mailed to Kansas Newspaper Foundation, in name of Linda Mowery-Denning Memorial, 4021 SW 10th Ave., #351, Topeka, KS 66604.