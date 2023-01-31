Leo George Galliart (1934-2023)

Leo George Galliart, 88, of Halstead, Kan., passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Halstead Health and Rehabilitation in Halstead, Kan.

He was born June 24, 1934, in Wilson, Ellsworth County, Kansas, the son of David G. Galliart and Lydia (Mikulecky) Galliart. Leo grew up in Wilson, Kan., where he graduated from Wilson High School in 1952. After graduation, he joined the United States Air Force in 1953 where he served as military police and was honorably discharged in 1958. After leaving the military, he moved to Newton, Kan., and met his wife, Wyvona (Cody) Galliart. They later moved to Huntington Beach, Calif., where they married on Aug. 31, 1959.

They returned to Newton where Leo lost his left arm in an accident working for Builders Concrete. In the late 1960s, Leo and Wyvona moved to Winfield, Kan., where he continued working for Builders Concrete as a general manager. Then in the early 1970s, they moved to Halstead, Kan., to open their own store, L & W Sundries. Patrons could enjoy hamburgers, French fries and shakes while shopping for over-the-counter drugs, Hallmark cards, decorative paper and magazines. If they needed to rent a walker, they had those too.

In 1974, Leo started working for the Hertzler Clinic as the evening custodian and later became a manager in the custodian area. He served in this position until his retirement.

Some of Leo’s hobbies included having a vegetable garden, collecting beer steins and belt buckles. He was very meticulous; everything had its place.

He is preceded in death by wife, Wyvona (Cody) Galliart; grandparents, Vincent and Annie (Barta) Mikulecky (maternal) and George and Katherine (Lundgruen) Galliart (paternal); parents, David G. Galliart and Lydia (Mikulecky) Galliart; brothers, David R. Galliart (Phyllis) and Morris Edward Galliart (Janie); his sisters, Frances M. Glendening and Ida M. Casper (Bud); sister-in-law, Pamela (Detweiler) Galliart; and a grandson, Peter Joseph Stuchlik.

He is survived by brother, Clarence L. Galliart; his sons, Mark (Kathi) of Valley Center, Kan. and Nicholas (Julie) of Newton, Kan.; daughter, Nancy Stuchlik (Joe) of Wichita, Kan.; six grandchildren, Nicole, Rose, Timothy, Savannah, Holly and Leah; and six great-grandchildren.

Friends may call from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead. The family will greet friends from 6:30-8 p.m.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday Feb. 3, 2023 at First United Methodist Church, Halstead with Pastor Jeff Graber officiating.

Burial will follow at Halstead Cemetery.