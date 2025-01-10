Malia A. Rich (1955-2024)

Malia A. Rich, of Wilson, Kan., passed away on Dec. 22, 2024, at HaysMed in Hays, Kan., at the age of 69. She was born on April 3, 1955, to Terry Lee and Karen (Krentzel) Small in Wilson. She was married to Mike Fink in 1973 until they later divorced, then John D. Rich in 1993 until they divorced in 2003. She was blessed with five children: Ember, Arkala, Michael, Jocelyn and John.

Malia lived and grew up in Wilson. She attended school in Wilson and Dorrance, Kan., and graduated from Meade High School in 1973. She earned an associate degree in applied sciences from Garden City Community College. She lived and raised her family in Ulysses, Kan., and Garden City, Kan., before returning home to Wilson. She worked as an accountant for the Kansas Department of Transportation and retired after many years of service. During her retirement, Malia worked part-time as the parish secretary for St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church.

Malia is survived by her children, Ember (Mike) Dortch, Garden City, Arkala Cullens, Michael (Tina) Fink and Jocelyn (Justin) Soukup, all of Wilson, and John (Micha) Rich, Ellinwood, Kan.; siblings Tanaya White, Dorrance, Desdia (Steve) Prockish, Louisville, Kan., Greg (Mary Ann) Lee, Calhoun, Ga., Scott Lee, Cartersville, Ga., and James Martin, Dorrance; 18 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Terry Lee and Karen Small; foster mother Mayme Martin; grandparents Francis and Henry Krentzel; former husband John D. Rich; brothers Jerry (Loretta) Small and Gary Small; sister Sherryl Kennemore; and granddaughter Eliza Fink.

A Vigil and Rosary Service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Wilson. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at the Wilson City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to help with funeral expenses and may be sent to Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, P.O. Box 533, Wilson, KS 67490.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com.