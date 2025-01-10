Norman A. Schill (1945-2024)

Norman A. Schill passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at Homestead of El Dorado, Kan. Norman was born in Lyons, Kan., to Kenneth and Loleta (Griffin) Schill and spent his life living in Geneseo and working at the Ellsworth Co-op for over 30 years. He was a member of the Geneseo Methodist Church.

Norman is survived by his sister Ann Garman (Ron), El Dorado; nephews Mike Garman (Jill), Andover, Kan.; nieces Staci Garman (Andreas Moeller), Lawrence, Kan., and Kala Garman, El Dorado; great nieces and nephews McKenna Garman, El Dorado and Blakely Garman and Grayson Garman, Wichita; and Trent Garman (Ashton), Wichita, Kan.

A graveside service in Geneseo will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations are suggested to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.