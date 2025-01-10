Elidia Ayala Villalpando (1924-2024)

Elidia Ayala Villalpando, 100, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, at her home in Kanopolis, Kan. She was born May 1, 1924, in Ellsworth, Kan. Elidia was a homemaker in both Lincoln, Kan., and Hunter, Kan., who raised two sons over the course of 35 years. She worked several jobs in that time span, including cleaning houses, washing and ironing clothes, yard work, home care for the elderly, etc., all to help support her family. Her true love, besides her children and her family, were her gardens, both vegetable and flower, where many a summer morning and evening were spent taking special care of them in her floppy summer hat. She will be greatly missed.

Elidia is survived by her sons, Macario “Mack” Villalpando (Darla), New Cambria, Kan., and Damian Villalpando, Kanopolis; grandchildren Richard Black, Devon Hart (Dan), Matthew Villalpando and James Villalpando; 15 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great-grandchild; and a brother, Elias “Eli” Hernandez, Kanopolis. She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter Maria; and siblings David Gonzalez, Ruben Gonzalez, James Ayala, Mary Ayala, Sara Ayala, Helen Dusharm and Juanita Hernandez.

A Memorial Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2024, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Kanopolis. A Rosary will take place prior to the service at 9:30 a.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.