Shirley May Worcester (1933-2025)

Shirley May Worcester, 91, died Dec. 11, 2024, at the Graham County Hospital. A lifetime resident of Graham County, she was born Oct. 16, 1933, to Vernon and Pauline (Walker) Worcester in rural Graham County. Shirley attended Rosco Country School and Hill City Memorial High School. Later, she completed her GED.

In 1968, Shirley attended Kobler Center as one of the first clients, which included four adults and four adolescents. Her mother, Pauline Worcester, along with Betty Johnson and Vesta Hoar, were instrumental in the promotion of Hill City as the site and construction for the Kobler Center facility.

Shirley was great at remembering historical events and when they occurred. She could tell you the name and birth date of every niece, nephew, great-niece and great-nephew — too numerous to name. She loved playing her guitar, which she pronounced “geetar.” The last time Shirley played was in 2015, “Amazing Grace,” strumming along with Ally (Derwin’s daughter).

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her brothers Merlyn Worcester (Josie), Hill City, Allen Worcester, Larned, Kan., and V. T. Worcester (Thelma), Florida; sisters Marlayne Pricer, Moore, Okla., and Lesta Lou May, Ellsworth, Kan.; and eight nieces, nine nephews, 17 great-nieces, 32 great-nephews, 62 great-great nieces and nephews and four great-great-great nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at the Hill City Christian Church, Hill City, Kan., at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Hill City, will follow the church service. Stinemetz Funeral Home, Hill City, is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Kobler Center, Hill City, Kan.