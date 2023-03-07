Myrene Sue (Borecky) Soukup (1947-2023)

Myrene Sue (Borecky) Soukup, 75, passed away March 3, 2023, at the Wilson Care and Rehabilitation in Wilson, Kan. She was born on March 28, 1947, in Ellsworth, Kan., the daughter of John and Marie (Janda) Borecky of Black Wolf, Kan.

Myrene attended a one-room schoolhouse outside of Black Wolf until eighth grade then transferred to Ellsworth High School where she graduated in 1965.

She was united in marriage to Robert E. Soukup at St. Wenceslaus in Wilson, Kan., on Oct. 16, 1965. She lived on a farm north of Wilson for the remainder of her life. She partnered with her husband to run their farm and handled all the personal and business finances for her family. Myrene was a long-time organist for St. Wenceslaus Church and played for countless weddings, funerals, anniversaries and weekly Sunday Masses. She held numerous offices and was on state committees for the St. Francis Circle No. 232 Daughters of Isabella, as well a member of the St. Wenceslaus Altar Society. She and her husband enjoyed polka dancing across the Midwest, including tapings of the Mollie B Polka Show and were long-time members of the Kansas Sunflower Polka Club. They also loved being together on many cruises and bus trips. She loved playing cards with family and friends and was a member of the Traveling 12 Pinochle Card Club. She also enjoyed baking, crocheting, embroidering, cross stitching, puzzles and reading.

Myrene is survived by her husband Robert of the home; sons Jeffrey Sr. (Denise) of Ruskin, Fla., Andrew (Barbara) of Newburgh, Ind., and Timothy of Lyndon, Kan.; daughters Jennifer (Russel) Stukey of Waverly, Kan., and Debra (Darin) Carlin of Osborne, Kan.; sister Mildred Hynes of Sylvan Grove, Kan.; brothers-in-law Ernie (Pat) and Jerry (Terry) all of Wilson, Kan.; grandchildren Jeffrey Jr. Soukup, Jenna Soukup, Anne, Rachel and Kent Stukey, Emma, Lee, Helen, Katzel, Mary, Libbie, Birdie, James and Malir Carlin and Meredith Soukup; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Vivian (Hank) Kratzer, Libbie (Joseph) Sebesta and Viola (Ken) Jiricek; brother Lester (Jeanne) Borecky; daughter-in-law Lisa Soukup; and brother-in-law Richard Hynes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wilson, Kan. Visitation with the family receiving friends will be Tuesday 5 p.m. until the Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home in Wilson.

Memorials are suggested to Gentiva Hospice of McPherson, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church or Ellsworth County Cancer Support and may be sent to Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 610 24th St., Wilson, KS 67490. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com