Ralph Dwaine Smith (1936-2023)

Ralph Dwaine Smith, 86, of Ellsworth, Kan., passed away May 20, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society, Ellsworth, Kan. He was born Aug. 22, 1936, in Madison, Kan., the son of Myrle and Helen Allen Smith.

Ralph had resided in Sterling from 1958 until 2015, formerly of Hutchinson, Kan. He graduated from Hutchinson High School, Hutchinson, Kan. Ralph was a welder for Sterling Drilling and later for the Lyons Salt Plant. He was a member of the Reformed Presbyterian Church, Sterling.

On May 24, 1958, Ralph was united in marriage with Catherine “Pat” Foley in Haddam, Kan. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his son Jeff Dwaine Smith of Sterling, Kan.; daughter Laura Lea Landon and husband Jeff of Kanopolis, Kan.; sister-in-law Verna Smith of Hutchinson, Kan.; six grandchildren, Brandon Roach and Lacy of Albuquerque, N.M., Breckyn Buggeln and husband Jed of Ellsworth, Kan., Brooke Callister and husband Zane of Kansas City, Kan., Bre Conn and husband Jesse of Kansas City, Mo., Micah Phillips and wife Carissa of Sayre, Okla., and Billy Smith of Lyons, Kan.; two step-grandchildren, Kassy Phelan and husband Gunner of Holyrood, Kan. and Kailee Greyling and husband Christo of Kansas City, Mo.; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Paul, Thomas, Everette and Jimmie Smith.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Reformed Presbyterian Church, Sterling, with Rev. Robert Ulrich officiating. Burial will follow at the Sterling Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with family present from 5-7 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the Reformed Presbyterian Church or the The Pines Apartments, Ellsworth, in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.